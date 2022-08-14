Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $73,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $629.50.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $478.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.