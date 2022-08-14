CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of CGI worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CGI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

