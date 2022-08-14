Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $4,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 686,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.