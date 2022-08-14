Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

