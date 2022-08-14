CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.42

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

CCFNB Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

About CCFNB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.