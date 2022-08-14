Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Trading Down 2.2 %

Castor Maritime stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

