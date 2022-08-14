Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 210,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,672. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 533,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

