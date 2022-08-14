Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 210,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,672. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $892.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.17.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 533,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.