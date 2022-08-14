Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 1st

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Cascades Price Performance

CAS stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.52. The stock has a market cap of C$967.89 million and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In related news, Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,975.21. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares in the company, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $117,737 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

CAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.