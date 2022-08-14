Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.33.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

CABGY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 48,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,865. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.