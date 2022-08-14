Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,513,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.