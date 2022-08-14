Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

