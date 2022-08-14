Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

