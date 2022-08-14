Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 70,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

