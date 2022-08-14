Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,671 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $239.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.65 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

