Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $477.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

