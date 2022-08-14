Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 18,884 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 565,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

