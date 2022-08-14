Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

