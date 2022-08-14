Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hershey by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

HSY stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

