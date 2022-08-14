Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

