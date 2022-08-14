Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 8,606 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 464,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

