Cannell & Co. Has $315,000 Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of CommScope by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 686,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $789,705. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

