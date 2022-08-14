Cannell & Co. Has $237,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $101.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

