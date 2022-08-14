Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.29. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 46,024 shares.

Canagold Resources Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

About Canagold Resources

(Get Rating)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.