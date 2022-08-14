Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,528. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is 0.06.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

