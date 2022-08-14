Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.