Canaccord Genuity Group Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $97.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STAA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 9.4 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.