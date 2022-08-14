Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 132,629 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

NYSE TS opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

