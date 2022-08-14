Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Ennis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 950.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EBF opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $107.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

