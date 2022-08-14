Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $421,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ternium by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 17.2% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

