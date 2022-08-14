Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,177,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:STC opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

