Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SITE Centers by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

SITC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

