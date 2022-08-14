Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

