Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $18,956.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.18 or 0.07958172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00169023 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 176.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

