Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ traded up 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,316. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 15.78 and a one year high of 21.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 18.55.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

