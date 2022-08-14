Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 40.6% in July

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.79. 238,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,869. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

