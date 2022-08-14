Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $894,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day moving average of $200.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

