Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Caesarstone has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Caesarstone has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Caesarstone to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.65. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 354,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.