ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $321,049.07

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $321,049.07 and approximately $74,631.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
