Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

