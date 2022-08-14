Burney Co. Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

