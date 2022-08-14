Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

