Brokerages Set Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) PT at $8.17

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,999.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,999.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Moore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at $612,842.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 544,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,964. 27.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.18 on Friday. Applied Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Blockchain will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

