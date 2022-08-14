Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BR opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 78,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 390,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

