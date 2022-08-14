Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHFAL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 6,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

