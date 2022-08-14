Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 532,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

