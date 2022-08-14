Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

