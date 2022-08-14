Brent L. Handler Sells 15,879 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $62,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $3.97 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inspirato by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.