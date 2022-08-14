Brent L. Handler Sells 15,879 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $62,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Inspirato Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $3.97 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
