Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $105.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.54.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

