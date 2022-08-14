Boston Partners Sells 280 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 80,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,402,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

MTX stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

