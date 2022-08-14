Boston Partners Purchases 205,202 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners grew its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tronox were worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Tronox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

